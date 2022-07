Patricia Ann Byrne, 82, of Belle Mead, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Patricia was born on November 12, 1939 in the Bronx, New York to the late Tom and Mabel Kelly. She was a graduate of Thorpe Secretarial School in Manhattan, NY. In 1962, Patricia married John “Jack” Byrne. Together they created a beautiful life for themselves that was filled with love, respect, a family of three children and seven grandchildren, and wonderful memories to be cherished. Through strength, endurance and undying love, as signified by the diamond, Pat and Jack celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just prior to her death.

