Amazon Purchases One Medical for $3.9 Billion
Following news of Apple's commitment to healthcare, Amazon announced its own big investment in its healthcare portfolio — the acquisition of boutique health services provider One Medical for $3.9 billion. One Medical, which has over 760,000 members, operates more than 180 offices in the U.S. “I think this deal gives [Amazon] demand by way of having providers and a network in 25 markets to offer primary care to prime members,” said Columbia University professor Meghan Fitzgerald. “It’s a very clever move by Amazon.”
