Dr. Hans Pierce Anderson died after long illness at the age of 84 on July 20, 2022, in La Crosse. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret; his daughters, Jennifer (Steven) Anderson-Meger, Lydia (Steve) Anderson and Mary (Patrick) Dupont; eight grandchildren William, Frances, and Henry Meger; Loretta and Irina Anderson; Anthony, Juliet and Margot Dupont; his older sister, Johanna Anderson Ghei of Madison, and her children Kiren, Raman and Gita and their families.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO