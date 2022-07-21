Powerful Plano house explosion sends debris flying, damages home next door

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators are still working to figure out what caused an explosion at a Plano home Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

It happened at a home on Shantara Lane, near Plano West High School.

Neighbors reported smelling gas shortly after the blast.

Atmos Energy did shut off gas to the home. Their crews were out at the scene for hours on Thursday, inspecting the home and marking gas lines in the neighborhood.

The company says the area is safe and operating as expected.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion.

People who live in the neighborhood said the blast made a huge noise and rattled the windows of homes down the street. It was so powerful it sent debris flying down the street and caused extensive damage to the home next door.

Neighbors are grateful no one was hurt.

"I could have been walking here with my dog when the explosion happened," said Dr. Ali Shirvani.

Those who live in the surrounding homes spent much of Thursday cleaning up the broken glass and wood pieces that ended up in their yards.

"We have a double door that splintered and broke open in the backyard," Susan Bruce said. "Wow. I mean, it was a big explosion."

Plano Fire-Rescue says the Fire Marshal is still investigating the incident.

In:

Caroline Vandergriff joined the CBS 11 News team in September 2019. She grew up in Arlington (go Lamar Vikings!), and is thrilled to be back home in North Texas.