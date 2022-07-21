ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs Receive ‘OBE’ for Public Service

By jane mundy
 3 days ago

Five dogs in the UK received the doggy equivalent of an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for public service this month.

The PDSA Order of Merit recognizes animals who show “outstanding devotion to their owner or wider society, above and beyond normal companionship.” They also represent “an exceptional example of the special relationship between animals and humans.”

Since its inauguration in 2014, 29 dogs and 12 horses have received this award.

Meet the Dogs

Zak, Oliver, Clive, Jerry, and Dexter all earned their prestigious awards for performing duties that bettered humanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aGjE_0goCr8ov00
(Photo Credit: PDSA)

Zak, a 14-year-old Border Collie, began his training for the volunteer organization Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs at just nine weeks old. He saved his first human life 11 years ago when he found a man who had been missing for three days. Zak’s dog dad describes him as a hero. Zak is now retired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drJTD_0goCr8ov00
(Photo Credit: PDSA)

Oliver, a black Labrador, gives comfort to victims of crime. Justice Support Dogs International awarded Oliver ”For devotion to duty and service to society, as an Assistance Dog providing comfort and support to vulnerable victims throughout the Criminal Justice System.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCqoy_0goCr8ov00
(Photo Credit: PDSA)

Clive, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel and Medical Alert assistance dog, alerts his mom dog when she needs to take medication for Addison’s disease, a condition that can cause her to lose consciousness. “I wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for Clive,” said Michelle Sutherland. Clive garnered the award “for life-changing devotion to his owner, as a Medical Detection Dog, and a constant companion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKByk_0goCr8ov00
(Photo Credit: PDSA)

Jerry, another cocker spaniel and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) assistance dog received the PDSA Order of Merit for helping to transform veterans’ lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFr28_0goCr8ov00
(Photo Credit: PDSA)

Dexter, a three-year-old black Labrador Retriever, is the first full-time Wellbeing Dog to support the mental health and well-being of Police Offers and staff in the Metropolitan Police.

Well done to all of these puppers. DogTime salutes you!

More About Service Dogs

Many dogs save lives every day by simply existing as their adorable, compassionate selves. Some pups are adorable and trained to save lives in ways that humans can’t.

From detecting diseases to finding missing people, our furry friends’ capabilities seem to know no bounds. You might not know that most service dogs come from rescue situations. Many service dog organizations aim to help both dogs and humans. Additionally, some of these organizations aim to employ breeds that don’t get a lot of love in shelters. Most of these pups are bully breeds. One example, Animal Farm Foundation, employs rescue Pit Bulls for this purpose.

For a list of organizations and more information about service dogs, click here.

