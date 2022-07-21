Fire contained after construction crew strikes gas line at Elco Yards

One of our Flashers sent word of an overturned vehicle in the creek bed not far from the 4800 block of Leon Drive in Clayton on Sunday. The crash, reported a little after 1 p.m., startled nearby residents who reported a person trapped in the wreckage of a small truck. Although there was water in the creek bed where the truck came to rest it posed no threat as crews arrived to extricate and transport the injured motorist.

