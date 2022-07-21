ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire contained after construction crew strikes gas line at Elco Yards

By Pulse Staff
 4 days ago

The Redwood City Police Department has shut down Main Street between Maple and Chestnut due to a gas main break. Construction workers were doing excavation on the site when they hit...

