Jackson, MS

Postal worker killed in crash with vehicle fleeing police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service worker was killed in Jackson Thursday after a suspect involved in a police chase crashed into his truck.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the mail carrier died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The chase involved Pearl police and ended in south Jackson, law enforcement officials said. A witness told WAPT-TV that a car chased by police struck the postal truck. The collision caused the truck to tip over.

Stewart said the mail carrier appears to have suffered blunt-force head trauma after being ejected from the truck.

The driver of the car was taken into custody, WLBT-TV reported.

A city spokesperson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Pearl police are expected to release information about the incident later Thursday.

