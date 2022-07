We’re nearly halfway through summer already (we know, we can’t believe it either) and for those of us who’ve already binged through the latest season of Stranger Things, (among other Netflix and Hulu obsessions) there are still entire blocks of days left in between now and that time of year when your feed will start being spammed with ads for syrupy sweet pumpkin lattes. If you’re hoping to get that well-deserved vacation in before summer slips away, we’ve scoped out a handful of Airbnbs in Oregon, including a cozy lodge, a rustic farmhouse, and an alpaca farm retreat, that still have empty days in August, available for the booking.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO