Video of raccoon on a leash in Philadelphia goes viral
A Pennsylvania man taking video of adorable raccoon kits in a Philadelphia alley ended up in a hospital after an adult raccoon suddenly charged at and bit him.
We had one as kids. We found are when he was a baby. And guess what never did he bite us. In fact when he saw us get off the school bus he would chase us from the house until we fell and give us kisses.
Raccoon shouldn't be pets ! they are wild animal's. They not good for house pets they get into everything, He must have a cage . only in Philly you see weird things going on. He better be careful that Raccoon dont turn on him ..Have ENOUGH food for it.
it is illegal to own a raccoon as a pet in Philadelphia just like it is in many other places so by this going viral he will probably wind up having that raccoon taken away from him that he probably raised from birth and it will be destroyed. by this getting put on social media he has just committed his animal to death. I rescued a baby raccoon and tried to find a rescue center but at that time they were all filled up so I had to bottle feed this baby until a space became available. it was sent to a rehabilitation center where it will be released. we do not keep wild animals as pets it is not only dangerous for us it is dangerous for the animal
