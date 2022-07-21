ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video of raccoon on a leash in Philadelphia goes viral

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
In Philadelphia's Fishtown section, one man has become a full blown Instagram attraction because he has a raccoon for a pet. Add to that, he famously walks it around on a leash.

Joe Mezzico, the owner of Gents Barber Lounge in Fishtown, posted a video on Instagram of the man walking the raccoon around, watching it hop on cars.

He asks the man how he got the animal to get in the leash in the first place. Apparently, it's not popular but the animal knows this is the only way it gets to roam the streets.

Mezzico titled his video: "Only in Philly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hP1u_0goCdMS400

So far we don't know who this man is, but he has told neighbors, like Kerri Sitrin, that he found the raccoon abandoned when it was a baby and he's had him as a pet for about a year and a half.

He walks it like a dog, which has left some actual Philadelphia dogs intrigued and scared.

Earlier this week, we saw some other Philadelphia raccoons get feisty. They jumped over a fence and bite Benjamin McCool. He was recording them climbing a fence, and that moment ended with McCool getting rabies shots.

SEE ALSO: Caught on video: Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania man taking video of adorable raccoon kits in a Philadelphia alley ended up in a hospital after an adult raccoon suddenly charged at and bit him.

Comments / 14

Sandra Ivette Vasquez
3d ago

We had one as kids. We found are when he was a baby. And guess what never did he bite us. In fact when he saw us get off the school bus he would chase us from the house until we fell and give us kisses.

Reply
4
Margaret Sigler
3d ago

Raccoon shouldn't be pets ! they are wild animal's. They not good for house pets they get into everything, He must have a cage . only in Philly you see weird things going on. He better be careful that Raccoon dont turn on him ..Have ENOUGH food for it.

Reply(1)
3
lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

it is illegal to own a raccoon as a pet in Philadelphia just like it is in many other places so by this going viral he will probably wind up having that raccoon taken away from him that he probably raised from birth and it will be destroyed. by this getting put on social media he has just committed his animal to death. I rescued a baby raccoon and tried to find a rescue center but at that time they were all filled up so I had to bottle feed this baby until a space became available. it was sent to a rehabilitation center where it will be released. we do not keep wild animals as pets it is not only dangerous for us it is dangerous for the animal

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

Phillies fans try to stay cool amid the extreme heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans gathered at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon for the Phillies game against the Chicago Cubs. Despite the scorching hot temperatures fans still came out. "Too hot, extremely hot," said Malik Armstead of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Some people got to the stadium...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Leash#Gents Barber Lounge
CBS Philly

Man Shot In North Philadelphia Drives Himself To Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle. The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital. No word yet on his condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Family calls for action after alleged racism at Sesame Place

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family is once again calling on Sesame Place in Philadelphia to take action after they say two little girls were victims of racism.Jodi Brown says her video shows a character walk right past the outstretched arms of her daughter and niece, who are Black, then walk over to another child next to them, who Brown says was not Black.This happened during a character parade on July 16.The family is now demanding the performer be fired.READ MORE: Sesame Place responds to allegation that character ignored two Black childrenTheir attorneys announced Saturday that they have more documentation from...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count of women from 22% to 30% of sworn officers by the year 2023. The department is already way above the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy