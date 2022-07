Congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic members of the Jan 6 select committee, said last night that he does not believe the US Secret Service’s explanation for why agents’ texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 are missing.The service recently provided the select committee with a single text. Asked by Late Show host Stephen Colbert what he thought, Mr Raskin replied: “I don’t really buy that for one minute...there was a preplanned migration of phones that just happened to be on the same day as the first violent insurrection in American history? So I’m a little dubious of...

