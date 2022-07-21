ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Found Love on Set! Meet Her Longtime Spouse

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

After meeting in 2004, Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have proven their love is everlasting! The couple got married in 2008 in a courthouse wedding and started a beautiful family together. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse.

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband, Cash Warren?

Jessica and Cash met while filming Fantastic Four. She starred as Sue Storm in the Marvel film while her future hubby was serving as a production assistant. He also worked on the set of the 2004 film Taxi before meeting the Honey star. His father is former actor and college basketball star Michael Warren.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The pair hit it off on set after Cash passed Jessica a note that said, “I really, really like you.” They began dating shortly after and decided to get married after finding out they had a child on the way.

​​“We eloped, and I think I was nine months pregnant!” the California native recalled in a July 2022 interview with Glamour UK. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterward because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”

Cash moved from production assistant to producer after tying the knot with the Honest Beauty founder. In 2010, he became the executive producer of Being Terry Kennedy. The entertainment mogul also produced 2013’s In the Blood and 2015’s Keswanis: A Most Modern Family.

In addition to his work in Hollywood, Cash is a businessman, founding the sock company Pair of Thieves in 2014. All of his professional accomplishments have contributed to his estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Many Children Do Jessica and Cash Have?

Shortly after their 2008 nuptials, Jessica and Cash became parents to their eldest daughter, Honor. They welcomed their second daughter, Haven, in 2011. Their son, Hayes, arrived in 2017. The Flipper alum admired her husband’s parenting style in a July 2021 interview on the Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

“Cash has the ability to pull himself out of a situation,” she revealed. “Sometimes I get so wrapped up in the moment, especially when there’s a challenge or conflict, and he is just so much more relaxed. I learned from him to make the time that we have with the kids really count.”

