Improving service will be key focus for Union Pacific, executives say

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo bring Union Pacific back to favored status among shippers, the company is seeking to improve service metrics — an achievable goal since hiring efforts have been largely successful and warm-weather holidays that would keep workers on vacation have passed, executives said during UP’s call Thursday discussing second-quarter 2022 financial...

freightwaves.com

Small shipper vs. mega broker

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to a small shipper that lost over $13,000 on a shipment of flowers that it said was due to broker negligence. Plants Without Borders founder Mark Javier tells us all about what went wrong between his company and TQL. Labor...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Key Metric for Trucking Companies: Number of Drivers

Among the freight transport companies that held their earnings calls over the last week, the shortage of professional truck drivers was a frequent topic. “The unrelenting national shortage of qualified drivers is a long-term double-edged sword for our industry, simultaneously tightening the freight market while limiting fleet size,” Marten Transport Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten said in a press release.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Technology will prove crucial during market downturn

The logistics industry is undergoing a serious technological revolution. The space, which was once characterized by its reticence to embrace modern solutions, has changed rapidly since the ELD mandate went into effect almost five years ago. Now, it is clear that technology offers a pathway to a safer – and more profitable – future.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Truckload contract market showing early signs of deterioration

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rates Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Truckload van contract rates have started to show early signs of contraction this July according to FreightWaves’ invoice data, which pulls from a database representing $20 billion worth of annual spend. Van contract rates (VCRPM1) have dropped over 2% since the start of July to a value of $2.87, which has broken the $2.90-per-mile threshold that has been in place since early March.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Why Europe is so important to the empty-container supply￼

The growing congestion in Europe is a leading indicator of empty-container constriction. Logistics officials tell American Shipper there are two-thirds more containers waiting in Europe than on the East Coast. The strikes in Germany have slowed the processing of containers at the port, which has led to a pileup on...
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Covenant beats Q2 earnings estimates despite ‘softening’ freight market

Covenant Logistics Group reported Monday after the market close second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share on total revenue of $317.3 million, a 23% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant beat analysts’ expectations for earnings per share of $1.36 and revenue of $288 million, in spite...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

How much longer will being the ‘first woman’ CEO matter?

Jennifer Rumsey was the first female chief technology officer and first president and chief operating officer at Cummins Inc. Next week, she will become the $24 billion engine maker and power distribution company’s first female CEO. She is just the seventh in the company’s 103 years. Should gender...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Stumbles, Future Grim

The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
ECONOMY
pymnts

Freight Marketplaces Load up Options for Keeping Trucks Full

Moving freight from one point to another can be a complicated process involving shippers, logistics providers and carriers. What’s more, the process has been largely manual, involving phone calls and email blasts. As a result of these inefficiencies, carriers’ trucks drive empty 20% to 33% of the time, according...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Grain prices close higher | Monday July 25, 2022

The soybean meal market was very strong today, taking soybeans sharply higher. Corn and wheat also closed higher. At the end of the day, September corn was up 16¢ and December corn closed 19¢ higher. August soybean futures closed up 38¢, and November soybeans closed 30¢ higher. Wheat futures also closed higher, with CBOT wheat up 11¢. KC wheat was up 19¢, and Minneapolis wheat up 13¢.
AGRICULTURE
fordauthority.com

Ford Expedition Sales Drop 48 Percent, Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022

EXPEDITION -47.99% 13,129 25,245 -51.91% 22,847 47,508. In Canada, Ford Expedition deliveries totaled 1,135 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 27 percent compared to 1,554 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Expedition sales decreased about 44 percent to 1,450 units. MODEL...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Global Gasoline Cracks Collapse, Blow To Refiners' Profits

A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Brage Well Comes Up Dry

Wintershall Dea has today confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway. — Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has today confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway. Wintershall Dea said that the well, designated 31/4-A-13...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Company using blockchain for reforestation sets forest on fire... again

Land Life, a reforestation company based in Amsterdam with operations in Spain and California, issued a public statement following a forest fire that wiped out 35,000 acres of land in the Northeastern region of Spain. Aside from the environmental toll on the local community, over 2,000 people from the area were evacuated according to Protos.
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

Prepare for Storm Season with This Home Solar Generator

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. As we approach hurricane season, summer storms are going to get more intense...
AMAZON

