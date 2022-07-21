Evangel communication students earn national and state awards for student-run media
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Evangel University student media organizations recently earned multiple awards at a variety of state and national media contests. Students won awards from the Society for Collegiate Journalists (SCJ), Missouri Broadcast Educators Association (MBEA), and Missouri College Media Association (MCMA). These contests reflected student media collateral produced or published...www.evangel.edu
Comments / 0