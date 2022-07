Click here to read the full article. Nearly six months after raising its U.S. annual Prime subscription price from $119 to $139, Amazon is now adjusting the fee for members in major European markets including the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy and France. In Germany, Amazon’s second-biggest market after the U.S., annual Prime fees will rise 30 percent to 89.90 euros (approximately $91). The third-biggest market, the U.K. will have a 20 percent increase to 95 pounds (approximately $114) per year, amounting to an increase of 1 pound per month from 7.99 pounds ($9.60) to 8.99 pounds ($10.80). This represents the first Prime...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO