ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Birthing Barn is the NEW Attraction at Porter County Fair

By Sue Baxter
panoramanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Birthing Barn is back! It’s not lions and tigers and bears, but it’s cows, pigs and lambs at the new attraction that opened this year at the Porter County Fair. Kids of all ages will love to see this new Birthing Barn that is located just West of the Carnival...

panoramanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo hires contractor to demolish downtown buildings ahead of planned projects

A few downtown Valparaiso buildings will soon be demolished and replaced with a parking garage, among other projects. The board of works last week hired C. Lee Construction Services of Gary to tear down four structures in the 300 block of Lincolnway, along with the building at 58 Jefferson. A fifth building on Lincolnway is also set to be demolished, but city officials want to wait until a structural engineer evaluates the site, since it shares a wall with another structure.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates continue to rise

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — one percentage point higher than it was in May. Porter County's rate went from 2.7 to 3.4 percent. Lake County no...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

He's a 6-month-old husky mix. Carl came into the shelter as a stray with two other dogs. He was very skittish and shy. Sara Kaszas, a South Bend Animal Resource center animal control officer, says Carl hadn't had much human interaction. But, as soon as he felt comfortable, he began giving lots of puppy kisses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Griffith, IN
Porter County, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
22 WSBT

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

According to the SBARC, dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms, due to a lack of space. Cats have taken every kennel and there are no empty places left. The SBARC asks that you keep your animals properly confined and get them microchipped. Only call in a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Hobbies#Gardening#The Birthing Barn
thelansingjournal.com

Outliers Apparel sells stand-out clothing on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (July 22, 2022) – Reginald Jones always wanted to become an entrepreneur and own his own business. So much so that he once wrote an affirmation card for himself that read: “I will have a storefront in 2021.”. That dream came true for Jones after he...
LANSING, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Hammond trucking company clears hurdle for relocation

The former Edison Middle School property in Gary is one step closer to having new life. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the Gary Common Council approved a rezoning of the property for Hammond-based Djuric Trucking to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site, despite opposition from residents.
HAMMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Hiking
abc57.com

Microburst the likely cause of storm damage in Northern Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening, a microburst thunderstorm formed offshore of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The rain-cooled-air from the storm crashed on-shore, with wind gusts estimated up to 60 miles per hour. A microburst is a small-scale wind event, where damage is mostly confined...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WBBM News Radio

Factory-built homes grace Chicago's West Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some factory-built, or modular, homes are helping revitalize a stretch of the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Real Estate broker Annette Shelton tells WBBM Newsradio that. the townhomes on "Harrison Row" on the 2800 block of West Harrison show the often overlooked potential of the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Crash on I-94 in Northwestern Indiana Injures State Trooper

A state trooper investigating an incident on a northwestern Indiana freeway was injured when a passing car struck a firetruck and another vehicle. The trooper was standing on eastbound Interstate 94 in Hammond about 2 a.m. Saturday when a speeding Dodge Charger struck the firetruck and a Subaru, state police said.
HAMMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy