Bitcoin Price Could See $20,000 After ECB Rate Hike Announcement
By Ace Bollinger
coinquora.com
4 days ago
Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 reportedly in response to the ECB interest rate hike by 0.5% for the first time in a decade. The bank expressed concerns of inflation and high consumer prices and decided to transition from zero interest rate to 0.5%. Bitcoin price is in control of...
After Ethereum’s impending Merge, the altcoin might unseat BTC as the most influential cryptocurrency. The Merge is an update that has been in the works for quite some time and will finish Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency’s value is $1,535 at press time, down...
BTC has initiated a fresh decline as it weakens against the U.S. Dollar. Bears have forced BTC’s price below the $22,500 support level. If BTC fails to initiate a recovery wave above the $21,650 level, then its downtrend will likely continue. Bitcoin (BTC) has started a fresh decline below...
Bitcoin’s run to $28,000 is threatened by the upcoming Federal Reserve rate hike. Brad Garlinghouse is optimistic Ripple will win the lawsuit, pushing XRP higher. Ethereum technicals hint at a breakout as FOMO kicks in ahead of the Merge. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting, Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
Over the last month, the Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) for Dogecoin (DOGE) has been increasing, according to data from blockchain analysis firm, Santiment. The MDIA is the average age of all tokens on the blockchain weighed by the purchase price, meaning as the MDIA increases, the longer the price of the token stays stagnant. If the MDIA drops, it means that the wallet addresses of the token are becoming more active.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer reiterates that their cryptocurrency exchange “keeps securities off.”. This news follows the SEC’s investigation of Coinbase allegedly letting Americans trade unregistered securities. The legal officer said the U.S. needs to have a clear regulatory framework for digital asset securities. Amid suspicion from the...
Huobi Global has listed DeFiChain’s DFI token today. DFI withdrawals within the platform will start on July 26. The DFI token is heavily utilized within the DeFiChain ecosystem for various activities. Decentralized exchange Huobi Global has listed the DFI token, according to today’s announcement by Bitcoin blockchain platform DeFiChain....
African nations could face challenges due to the introduction of CBDC and crypto. A common digital currency for all Central African States is likely in the works per the reports. The Central African Republic adopted bitcoin as a legal tender in April. According to reports, the Bank of Central African...
China’s supreme court said it would conduct research into cryptocurrency to protect the legal rights of investors. Also, the Chinese government announced the ninth batch of 348 domestic blockchain firms, which mainly included NFT digital collections. Taiwan FSC wrote to the Association of Banks last week, reminding them not...
Finhaven issued utility token, FINToken to connect the world of digital securities and digital assets. The company will utilize Finhaven Chain (to release in 2023) to enhance cross-border securities settlement. A white-labeled Finhaven investment platform is also expected to launch for investors and issuers. Finhaven, the technology and financial service...
