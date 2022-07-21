ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Georgia judge declines to quash subpoenas for fake Trump electors

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Atlanta-area judge said Thursday he will not quash subpoenas for 11 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation. Judge Robert McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court said he would let the parties...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

CONGRESS & COURTS
