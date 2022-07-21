ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

By Steve Alexander
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay...

wgnradio.com

NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chef Dominque Tougne, Chicago’s Ambassador of French Culture, Dies at 56

Chicago’s culinary world and French community are mourning the loss of Chez Moi chef Dominque Tougne. Tougne, who opened another restaurant, French Quiche, in 2020, died on Wednesday, July 20 after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. Long before the burly, bald chef resembling French comic book character...
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, July 25, 2022: New York Snags Top Chicago Film Official | Save the Monarch | Victory Gardens Cast Speaks Out

South Branch Of Chicago River To Get Million-Dollar Restoration. “U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced $1 million in federal funds dedicated to restoring parts of the South Branch of the Chicago River,” reports the Sun-Times. “The South Branch of the Chicago River has historically been polluted by industry.”. Office...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Now is the time to repair your deck

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to talk about how now is the time to upgrade your deck and what Tech Deck can do to help you. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Dreamy New Rooftop Pop-Up Is Open For The Summer

There’s nothing better than a good meal with a beautiful view and Atomic Hospitality knows it. The group has just opened an 8,000-square-foot pop-up with gorgeous views for a limited time only. Open throughout the rest of the summer, the balmy rooftop pop-up is just above their newly opened pan-Latin restaurant, Tabu. Located in Chicago’s West Loop, the rooftop, which opened this past weekend, features much-loved menu items, drinks, and all the good vibes. Enjoy skyline views, bites from Tabu’s menu, and new dishes by Chef Saul Roman. as you take in the summer sun. There’s also a summer cocktail menu curated by Beverage Manager, Javier Arroyo.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago: The City of Festivals

Jason Lesniewicz from Choose Chicago talks with Steve Dale on what there is to do here in Chicago when visiting. Jason mentions many different events from music to food and drinks that are upcoming in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

There is such a thing as a free lunch

100,000 meals are being given to Chicago kids in the Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program. The age-old saying that there isn’t such a thing likely has roots in Chicago’s saloons that were giving free lunch to customers — as long as they paid for drinks. This summer in Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center, which doesn’t open until 2025, is giving the city a taste of the type of community programming it’ll be bringing to the city. The Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program has a goal of handing out 100,000 meals this summer to Chicago children up to age 18. Michael Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the program and the partnership with community groups like After School Matters, the Gary Comer Youth Center, and the YMCA.
CHICAGO, IL
Bobby Flay
94.3 Lite FM

50 Years Ago: Styx Forms

In July 1972, music began flowing from a new Chicago band named after the river Styx. The quintet introduced itself to the world with "Best Thing," a love song inspired by guitarist James "J.Y." Young's wife, Susan. It was the lone single from their self-titled first LP, which followed in August 1972 — a relatively inauspicious debut (neither the single nor the album charted) for a band that would score its first hit, "Lady," just two years later. Toward the end of the decade, Styx was one of the world's biggest-selling groups.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Make sure your deck’s color lasts through all the seasons!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/17/22 Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to explain to listeners how Deck Tech can help you paint and/or stain your deck the right way so the color lasts. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

NISO launches South Shore Summer Music Festival at Lansing’s Fox Pointe

LANSING, Ill. (July 24, 2022) – Fox Pointe welcomed the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra (NISO) back to Lansing on July 22 for a free concert full of patriotic songs, light classical pieces, and popular tunes from movies and Broadway shows. This performance kicked off NISO’s summer concert series, the South Shore Summer Music Festival.
LANSING, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: July 22-24

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Support independent, Chicago-based artists and creators at the annual summer Market for Makers, where you can sample local food; peruse art, home goods and fashion; and mingle with friends –– all inside the gorgeous and historic Artifact Events center. July 23–24. marketsformakers.com.
CHICAGO, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
Chicago Defender

R&B Singer Jeremih will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Chicago Defender Charities ® Inc. is thrilled to present the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade! This legendary back to school event will take place Saturday, August 13 in Chicago’s Washington Park, featuring Chicago’s finest marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, celebrities. Chicago’s very own hometown hero, internationally recognized, award-winning, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer, Jeremih, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade and festival. ABC7’s Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose, and Hosea Sanders will serve as hosts, along with fellow colleagues, Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown, covering the parade grounds. This year’s theme is the Power of Bud Billiken 365, highlighting and celebrating organizational, year-round programming for youths.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Lilabeth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Lilabeth.Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality. This sweet girl enjoys taking walks outside and cuddling with her human on the couch. She will come running if you offer her some treats or her favorite stuffed animal. Lilabeth will make a spunky addition to your family, and she hopes you'll let her sleep in your bed!She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL

