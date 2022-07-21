Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

100,000 meals are being given to Chicago kids in the Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program. The age-old saying that there isn’t such a thing likely has roots in Chicago’s saloons that were giving free lunch to customers — as long as they paid for drinks. This summer in Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center, which doesn’t open until 2025, is giving the city a taste of the type of community programming it’ll be bringing to the city. The Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program has a goal of handing out 100,000 meals this summer to Chicago children up to age 18. Michael Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the program and the partnership with community groups like After School Matters, the Gary Comer Youth Center, and the YMCA.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO