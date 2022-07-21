Bagwell endorses Parks in County District 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting August 1, there are no more fines just for bringing a book back late at the Hutchinson Public Library. "We're getting rid of fines that people might currently have, overdue fines," said Gregg Wamsley with the library. "We won't be charging overdue fines going forward. That doesn't mean there are zero fees. For example, if you damaged a book or you lost a book or something like that, we're still going to charge for that, because we have to replace it. We do have a couple of other things that we will continue to charge overdues for. Mainly our hotspots that we check out and for interlibrary loan items, because those are items that other libraries have loaned to us. We collect overdue fines on that. But, for anything that's a Hutchinson Public Library book, CD, DVD, whatever, there will be no more overdue fines."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO