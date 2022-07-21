ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Bagwell endorses Parks in County District 1

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city council member Sara Bagwell endorsed Randy Parks in the District 1 county commission...

Hutch Post

Randy Parks transcript from KWBW Morning Show

The Reno County Commission Republican primary candidates are visiting the KWBW Morning Show to talk to Nick Gosnell about their campaigns. Below is a transcript of Randy Parks answers from July 25, 2022. Nick Gosnell:. Randy Parks is our first guest. Cris Corey will join us at 7:45, but Randy,...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County sales tax revenue falls in July from previous year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A sign that shopping may be slowing in the area, July sales tax revenue for Reno County fell by more than $84,000 from the previous month. Total receipts for the county topped out at $410,690. It's the first time in at least five years that July revenue did not top June numbers. It’s also about $27,000 less than July numbers in 2021.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sellers endorses Corey for County Commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Current Reno County District 1 Commissioner Ron Sellers has endorsed Cris Corey to take over his seat on the commission. According to Sellers, he met with Corey and he is "committed to making Reno County a livable and long term option for all- young people, families, working age people, and retirees."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Central Kansas Gun Club clubhouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m. When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Three-vehicle collision in downtown Salina results in arrest of local woman

A local woman was arrested after a three-vehicle rear-end collision in downtown Salina late Friday night. A 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Albert Shank, 63, of Salina, was southbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at a red light at the Walnut Street intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2008 GMC Yukon driven by Emma Allen, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend noticing several cases of weeds growing along curbs

From the City of Great Bend... Great Bend Code Enforcement is noting several instances of tall weeds and grasses growing along curbs and rights-of-way, on otherwise properly maintained properties. Therefore, we would like to clarify citizen’s responsibilities regarding mowing and trimming of properties. City ordinance 15.70.010 states: It is...
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Great Bend closed 2 buildings due to covid exposures

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Two city buildings in Great Bend are temporarily closed to the public due to Covid-19 exposure. The buildings closing are City Hall and the Front Door Water Utility building. The city says it’s due to covid exposure procedures and staffing issues. However, City Hall...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jesse Brown

Teenager Jesse Brown was reported missing on June 28, 2022, in Great Bend. He is 14 years old. Missing from: Great Bend, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, call the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
Hutch Post

K-14 work will restrict traffic starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work crews will begin replacing guardrails on K-14 at South Hutchinson next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation project, just south of U.S. 50 on K-14, is expected to begin Wednesday, July 27, and be completed around Aug. 31. During the project, traffic at times will...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. unemployment rate increases in June

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County inched up 3/10ths of one percent in June. According to figures released from the Department of Labor, the jobless rate in the county increased to 2.9%. The jobless rate for June of 2021 was 3.6%. There were 872 county residents out of work.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

State Fair GM: More hotel rooms 'imperative' to draw more events

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The announcement of what was the Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo now coming to the Kansas State Fairgrounds and the proof that big time golf still sees Kansas as viable with the Senior LPGA in Salina are both reasons that State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz would love to see the hotel developers who have said they are interested in building in Hutch actually come through with more rooms.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Overdue help: Hutchinson Public Library permanently waiving late book fines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting August 1, there are no more fines just for bringing a book back late at the Hutchinson Public Library. "We're getting rid of fines that people might currently have, overdue fines," said Gregg Wamsley with the library. "We won't be charging overdue fines going forward. That doesn't mean there are zero fees. For example, if you damaged a book or you lost a book or something like that, we're still going to charge for that, because we have to replace it. We do have a couple of other things that we will continue to charge overdues for. Mainly our hotspots that we check out and for interlibrary loan items, because those are items that other libraries have loaned to us. We collect overdue fines on that. But, for anything that's a Hutchinson Public Library book, CD, DVD, whatever, there will be no more overdue fines."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Remains found in Ellsworth County ID'd as those of missing Salina man; homicide ruled

ELLSWORTH COUNTY - Human remains found in rural Ellsworth County on Tuesday have been identified as those of a Salina man missing for more than a month. In a statement released this morning, the Salina Police Department reported that on Friday, "a forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson and the deceased remains and confirm the body's identity as that of Thompson."
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

New Newton pool recognized

NEWTON, Kan. —Newton’s new public swimming pool was named a 2022 Dream Designs Award winner by Aquatics International. The awards recognize innovative and cost-effective designs for pools and water parks around the world. A short write-up about the project can be found on page 44 of the organization’s July-August magazine.
NEWTON, KS
