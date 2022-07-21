ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, TX

Iola woman facing Harassment charges after threatening her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 4 days ago

An Iola woman was taken to jail on charges of harassing her ex boyfriends current girlfriend. The arrest report from College Station Police says they were called to the apartment on Marion...

navasotanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION MAN SENTENCED IN SHOOTING INCIDENT

A College Station man has been sentenced in connection with a January 2021 shooting incident. Tyreik Haynes pled guilty in Brazos County District Court to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case began on January 9, 2021. The victim’s mother contacted College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Help from a witness led police to the driver who allegedly caused a serious crash Saturday evening on Wellborn Road in College Station. Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury and Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested After Roommate’s Dog Dies

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after she allegedly allowed her roommate’s dog to die from dehydration, heat, and starvation. Jacie Renee Martino was arrested on July 13 by College Station police. A neighbor had earlier contacted law enforcement and stated that the dog was lying dead in the backyard.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iola, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Iola, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN BELLVILLE SHOOTING INCIDENT

The Bellville Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on South Mechanic Street in Bellville. According to police reports, the two suspects were engaged in a verbal disturbance...
BELLVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER

On July 20, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 28000 block of Tomball Parkway. The driver was identified as Stephine Gunter. Further investigation revealed that she had an open Felony Warrant for Impersonating a Police Officer out of...
TOMBALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Security Camera#Thunder Thighs#Violent Crime#College Station Police
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, two injured in College Station vehicle accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two other people are injured in an early morning vehicle accident in College Station. Police received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday regarding a major accident at the 800 block of Texas Avenue and the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers found a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe which appeared to have struck a pole and rolled over.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in an early morning crash that shut down several traffic lanes, College Station police said Monday. Around 1:12 a.m., police say a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a pole and flipped in the 800 block of Texas Avenue and the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

10:45 PM- Conroe Police are currently working on a fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1488 and I-45 on the southbound feeder.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE FATAL CRASH ON I-45

Just after 10:30 pm Saturday a male in his mid-fifties was southbound on the I-45 feeder. He just passed under FM 1488 when his Harley Davidson motorcycle hit the curb. He was ejected from the motorcycle. A witness started CPR until medics arrived. Life-saving measures continued but at 10:55 pm. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn performed the inquest and ordered Eickenhort Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorneys’ Office Vehicular Crimes Units is assisting Conroe Police on the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NO ONE INJURED AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN NAVASOTA

Navasota police report no injuries after responding Thursday to their second shooting call in three days. Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to North Lasalle Street and Northside Street for a report of shots fired. On the scene, they found evidence of a shooting near that location. Investigators...
NAVASOTA, TX
News Channel 25

Fundraising effort tied to College Station 8-month-old who died a year ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been one year to date since Bella, an 8-month-old foster child living in College Station, died from complications arising from RSV. In honor of Bella's memory, her foster parents and birth father have teamed up together to fundraise for BCS Together, a nonprofit assisting the families through their journeys.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED IN GRIMES COUNTY

640PM-Fire Chiefs have just requested the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to start evacuations in the 21000 block of FM 2620. Also on Dick Barnes Loop. One barn and one mobile home are now on fire.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy