ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

15-year-old accused of fatally shooting Memphis pastor during carjacking

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR45y_0goBvdlG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal carjacking of a Methodist pastor earlier this week.

In a statement, Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at 1000 Whitehaven Lane on July 18 at 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found Autura Eason-Williams in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video footage reportedly showed suspects driving off in Eason-Williams' hatchback after she was shot. Her vehicle was eventually located at 8:27 p.m.

Later that night, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking on the 1600 block of Hunters Rest when two suspects reportedly approached the victim while she sat in her car. The two males allegedly pointed a gun at her and drove off in her Chevrolet Malibu.

At 1:05 a.m., Memphis Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Malibu, but the suspects fled. They reportedly eventually crashed at 1053 Larry Lane and three juveniles were taken into custody.

Memphis Police identified 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and said he was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for theft of property $2,500 to $10,000. The third suspect, a 17-year-old, was released.

Eason-Williams was reportedly district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church.

WMC-TV reports Eason-Williams was married and leaves behind four children.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man killed in Midtown shooting on Hawthorne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead. People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion. A calm, quiet afternoon off Hawthorne Street. This comes after violence rocked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death, left near cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday. The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery. The victim has not been identified by police. A man who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with robbing East Memphis hotel guests while they slept

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was arrested July 12 for a theft at the Four Points by Sheraton located on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. Tommie Anderson, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $2,500-$5,000. At 1:30 a.m. July 10, police say the victim and his family woke up in their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street near the Evergreen Historic District. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the shooting at 10:28 p.m. Sunday night. When FOX13′s crew arrived, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Separate shootings leave two dead in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being killed Sunday morning in separate shootings. A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The known suspect fled the scene, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Memphis Police#Pastor#Murder#Violent Crime
WREG

Mom caught son on camera taking AC unit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing his mother’s air conditioning unit and other items from her home on a 100-degree day. It happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Elliston Road. The victim told police she came home and discovered her AC unit worth around...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in fatal shooting at airport area motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted in a 2018 fatal shooting at motel in the airport area. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Travis Haynes, also known as Travis Cleveland, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man accused of firing shots into ex-girlfriend’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he was accused of firing shots into his ex-girlfriend’s home. Police say officers responded to a home on Forest Valley Cove off of Sunny Morning Drive at around 2:32 a.m. Friday. The victim reportedly told police her ex-boyfriend, identified...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted in Forrest City drive-by shootings captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect who was wanted for two drive-by shootings in Forrest City, Arkansas, was captured by law enforcement Friday afternoon. Law enforcement officials confirmed that 20-year-old Jaqwan Norris was captured on Good Hope Road in Forrest City after being on the run for more than a month. WREG previously reported that a man […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Arrest made in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing one person and injuring two others during a shooting in Southeast Memphis earlier this month. Police say Anthony Jones allegedly shot the victims around midnight on July 14. Jones is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires shot, causes crash in North Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot at his child’s mother and caused a crash in North Memphis. Police say at around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two men rob, fire shots at Mapco in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two male suspects robbed a Mapco, Memphis police say. The robbery happened at Mapco on 3271 East Shelby Drive Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The first suspect went behind the counter and demanded that the safe be open while the other suspect was a look out at the front door of the Mapco.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy