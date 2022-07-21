15-year-old accused of fatally shooting Memphis pastor during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal carjacking of a Methodist pastor earlier this week.

In a statement, Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at 1000 Whitehaven Lane on July 18 at 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found Autura Eason-Williams in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video footage reportedly showed suspects driving off in Eason-Williams' hatchback after she was shot. Her vehicle was eventually located at 8:27 p.m.

Later that night, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking on the 1600 block of Hunters Rest when two suspects reportedly approached the victim while she sat in her car. The two males allegedly pointed a gun at her and drove off in her Chevrolet Malibu.

At 1:05 a.m., Memphis Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Malibu, but the suspects fled. They reportedly eventually crashed at 1053 Larry Lane and three juveniles were taken into custody.

Memphis Police identified 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and said he was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for theft of property $2,500 to $10,000. The third suspect, a 17-year-old, was released.

Eason-Williams was reportedly district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church.

WMC-TV reports Eason-Williams was married and leaves behind four children.