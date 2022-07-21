ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Tennessee man indicted on murder charges after woman found dead under his truck

 4 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been indicted in connection with the death of a woman who was found under his truck.

According to a news release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., Memphis police officers responded to the 5100 block of Winchester Road to a report of gunshots. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of 34-year-old Vonnie Payne partially under Christian Pitts’ white pickup truck.

Upon further investigation, the D.A.’s Office said Pitts was identified as a suspect, and he was interviewed. He reportedly told authorities he was sleeping in his truck and heard a noise. Pitts allegedly exited his truck and struggled with a woman who was underneath his truck. According to the D.A.’s Office, Pitts said he "blacked out" after the struggle.

On July 21, the D.A.’s Office announced that Pitts was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He remains held in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

