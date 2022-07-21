ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheshire, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheshire; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sullivan and Cheshire Counties through 900 AM EDT At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bellows Falls to near Rowe. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Keene, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Charlestown, Winchester, Antrim, Bradford, Dublin, Richmond, Harrisville, Nelson, Gilsum, Marlborough, Rindge, Walpole, Alstead, Westmoreland, Swanzey, Marlow and Hinsdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Oxford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern York, southwestern Oxford, northwestern Cumberland, north central Belknap and southern Carroll Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Moultonborough, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laconia, Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Naples, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Meredith, Gorham, Hiram, Effingham, Cornish, Tamworth, Sandwich, Raymond, Standish, Wolfeboro, Gilford, Casco and Limington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

