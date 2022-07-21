Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheshire; Sullivan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sullivan and Cheshire Counties through 900 AM EDT At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bellows Falls to near Rowe. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Keene, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Charlestown, Winchester, Antrim, Bradford, Dublin, Richmond, Harrisville, Nelson, Gilsum, Marlborough, Rindge, Walpole, Alstead, Westmoreland, Swanzey, Marlow and Hinsdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO