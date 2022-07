A Hillsboro Volleyball Community Tournament will be hosted by the Hillsboro High School Athletic Department starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at the high school gym. Participants must be 18 or older. The entry fee is $150 and must be paid the day of the event. Teams can be made of four or five people. Teams of 4 must have at least one female on the court during play and teams of five must have at least two females on the court during play. Volleyball team spirit wear will be available for purchase along with concessions. The gym will open at 9:30 a.m. To sign up, email [email protected] by July 27. Include a team name and the players. The first place prize is $150 and volleyball shirts and the second place prize is $50 and volleyball shirts.

