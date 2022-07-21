North Dakota identifies first Monkeypox case

(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildlife experts say pheasant and grouse populations are down across the state. Officials from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department say spring data shows a 13-percent decline in both pheasant and grouse numbers from a year ago. The Game and Fish Department say the data correlates with poor reproduction counts of sharp-tailed grouse during the 2021 drought.The department also cited an 18-percent dip in pheasant harvests in 2020, and a 14-percent drop in Hungarian partridges between 2020 and 2021.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO