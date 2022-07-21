ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota identifies first Monkeypox case

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health says it has identified...

am1090theflag.com

New COVID-19 vaccines available for North Dakota residents

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is set make doses of a new type of COVID-19 vaccine available later this week. The state Health Department said yesterday that it has received 78-hundred doses of the Novavax vaccine. Novavax is made with technology used for more than 30 years in the U.S. in vaccines for influenza, hepatitis B, and whooping cough.
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota crops, pastures in good shape

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report rates the condition of all major crops in North Dakota as "good." The National Agricultural Statistics Service rates fewer than ten percent of all crops except sugar beets as poor or very poor. Fifteen percent of the sugar beet crop has low ratings. Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 86-percent good to excellent.
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

Western North Dakota community faces possibility of renaming due to "racial slur"

(McKenzie County, ND) -- A western North Dakota town may be getting a new name, in an effort to remove offensive language from federal land names. The McKenzie county town named "Squaw Gap" is one of seven unincorporated communities which reside on federally owned land across the country which could be renamed, in an effort to remove racial slurs from federally owned land. The term "squaw" is considered an offensive racial slur for Indigenous women.
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota Game and Fish: Pheasant and Grouse populations are decreasing

(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildlife experts say pheasant and grouse populations are down across the state. Officials from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department say spring data shows a 13-percent decline in both pheasant and grouse numbers from a year ago. The Game and Fish Department say the data correlates with poor reproduction counts of sharp-tailed grouse during the 2021 drought.The department also cited an 18-percent dip in pheasant harvests in 2020, and a 14-percent drop in Hungarian partridges between 2020 and 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota Game and Fish holding wildlife photo competition

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is kicking off its wildlife photo competition. The Watchable Wildlife photo contest has taken place annually since 1989. All photos submitted must be taken in North Dakota and feature nongame, game species, plants and insects. Photos must be submitted online.
MINOT, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota State Fair releases statement following Kid Rock concert cancelation

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota State Fair has issued an official statement regarding Kid Rock's concert cancelation. Officials say the decision was made by multiple parties, and that no single entity made the final call. You can read our original reporting of the cancelation by clicking here. “The cancellation...
MINOT, ND
am1090theflag.com

California wildfire burns past 15,000 acres

(Mariposa, CA) -- A California wildfire that blew up over the weekend is now burning more than 15-thousand acres. The Oak Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills about 20 miles south of the Yosemite National Park gateway of El Portal exploded from 16-hundred to nearly 12-thousand acres in one day.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

