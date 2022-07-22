ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHHum_0goBNEkF00

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.

Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.

Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.

The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and according to reports will start at Lambrook School in Ascot near Windsor Castle later this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumoured to be planning a move to Berkshire to be close to their son’s new school and the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf93A_0goBNEkF00

George has had an eventful few months. appearing with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the extended June bank holiday weekend that celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The young royals were seen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony when they watched the fly-past of aircraft, then sat in the royal box with their parents during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3iWF_0goBNEkF00

William and Kate also took their son to the men’s Wimbledon tennis final where he held the trophy won by Novak Djokovic.

Before the final the couple and their son greeted ball boys and girls as well as military personnel in the Millennium building.

When asked about the young prince coming to Wimbledon, Kate said to her son: “Is this your first time? It is, isn’t it?” to which he replied: “Yes.”

George was also asked who he was going to support and appeared too shy to answer so William looked at him and whispered “Djokovic” before adding: “We’ll see how long it lasts. He’ll support the winner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8x0q_0goBNEkF00

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington , London at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his public debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, William.

Comments / 11

vote republican
5d ago

Beautiful!! Looks so much like Prince William and a genuine happy smile❤️

Reply(1)
5
Related
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince George's birthday pictures through the years

As the heir to the British throne celebrates his ninth birthday, we look back on every photo released by the royal family to mark these special occasions.Photos have been released annually the mark prince George’s birthday since his birth in 2013, first by Kensington Palace but more recently by the Duchess of Cambridge.Prince George is third in line for the British throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Prince Louis#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Kate Middleton Shares Cute New Photo of Prince George on His 9th Birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest child Prince George is inching closer to one decade old. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their son's birthday tomorrow with the release of a portrait of him on holiday in the U.K., all smiles. “George is turning 9! 🎂🎈,” the couple wrote. Kate took the portrait of him, as she typically does of all her children for their birthdays.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama Eager To Prove They're The Queen And King Of Hollywood? Sussex Pair Reportedly Outshined By Ex-FLOTUS And Ex-POTUS

The cutbacks at Netflix amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have touched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s animated series titled Pearl was scrapped, making it the third animated children’s project to be axed before its debut at the American streaming giant. Previous reports...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

762K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy