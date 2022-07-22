ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See new photo of Prince George to celebrate his 9th birthday

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6jKY_0goBMywW00

Kensington Palace has released a new photo of Prince George, in celebration of the young royal's birthday.

George, the oldest child of Prince William and Kate , the Duchess of Cambridge, turns 9 on Friday, July 22.

His mother, keeping with her tradition of taking photos of her children on their birthdays, snapped the newest portrait of George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YD0yI_0goBMywW00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Instagram - PHOTO: Prince George is seen in this undated photo released by Kensington Palace.
MORE: Prince George twins with Prince William at soccer game

The image was taken while the family was away on holiday in the U.K. earlier this month.

Last year, for George's eighth birthday, Kate took a sweet photo of her son in Norfolk, England, where their family has a home.

George stole the spotlight last month when he celebrated his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her Platinum Jubilee , which marked her 70th year on the throne.

MORE: Prince William, Kate bring their dog Orla to polo match

Along with his sister Princess Charlotte, George, who is third in line for the throne, was spotted out and about on a visit to Cardiff Castle , where the two children and their parents met performers and crew taking part in a Platinum Jubilee concert later that evening.

Earlier this month, George was also spotted at Wimbledon with his parents. The family attended the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Times

Prince William Could Be Crowned Earlier Due To Prince Charles’ ‘Cash In Bags’ Scandal, Source Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly preparing themselves for the possibility of leading the throne sooner rather than later. In its July 12 issue, Closer UK claimed that Prince Charles’ cash-in bags scandal put the heir to the throne at risk of losing his future role. If he is proven guilty, Prince Charles may no longer be allowed to ascend the throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kate Middleton#British Royal Family#Uk#Kensington Palace
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Wanted Prince William To Dump Then-Girlfriend Years Before Two Duchesses Built Great Relationship

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the future queen consorts, enjoy great relationships. One royal expert even considers them, along with their husbands, the new fab four. However, things were reportedly different back then. Duchess Camilla Reportedly Disapproved Of Kate Middleton For Prince William. In Christopher Andersen's book Game of Crowns:...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy