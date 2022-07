OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys open their 2022 NFL training camp here Tuesday at the River Ridge Residence Inn. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines:. What's the most compelling position battle? Maybe it is the starting receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, at least at the start of the season. Or the battle to replace Randy Gregory (Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong). But for the Cowboys to be a real contender, it will come down to their offensive line. The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith in the first round with the idea that he would be Tyron Smith's eventual successor at left tackle and their left guard in 2022. He and Connor McGovern will enter Oxnard in a competition for the job. McGovern is entering a contract year but could not hold the job last season after replacing Connor Williams, who left via free agency for Miami. For years, the Cowboys’ line has been called “among the best in the NFL,” whether deserved or not. Either Tyler Smith or McGovern could help the unit by winning the job and not earning it by default because one played poorly.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO