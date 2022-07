SHELLEY — A family is trying to recover after their house caught fire and killed six of their family dogs. The fire happened July 3 at Tim and Amanda Miller’s home near 1250 North in Shelley. Tim tells EastIdahoNews.com it has been a struggle over the last few weeks because nothing has felt normal for them and their seven kids. Their home of 10 years is now unlivable and Amanda says they lost a majority of their belongings.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO