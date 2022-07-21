Gators coach Billy Napier mum on NIL deals, views Utah opener as ‘a carrot’

Alabama made $3 million during the first year of NIL while Georgia landed deals for 95 players, including walk-ons capitalizing on the team’s national championship success.

This according to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and Kirby Smart of the Bulldogs.

Florida coach Billy Napier is keeping to himself the Gators’ successes navigating the first 12 months of the landmark legislation allowing athletes to earn money using their name, image and likeness.

“I wouldn’t be able to speak on what we did last year,” Napier said at SEC Media Days. “But I’ve said this many times: NIL at the University of Florida should and will be a strength.”

The extent it has been or will be is unclear because of the lack of transparency regarding any agreements or earnings by athletes.

Napier, though, makes a compelling case for why the Gators should clean up.

“You talk about living in a state with 21 million people, you talk about 470,000 living alumni,” he said. “We’re right in the heart of the state with all of these media outlets surrounding us. There’s really opportunity there and we have a number of players on our team who have benefited from NIL.

“I don’t have specifics because I can’t speak on the past. The athletic department, our staff, in-house, we’ve been very aggressive in terms of creating our plan and putting that into position.”

The Gators’ NIL future could play a key role Napier’s success . Top recruits are landing lucrative deals while current players seeking NIL opportunities have entered the transfer portal.

“It’s very fluid,” Napier said. “It’s a tough dynamic when the rules change about every month.”

Until a patchwork of state laws is replaced by national legislation, NIL will continue to be a guessing game.

“If we don’t, then we’re going to be left not simply creating conference rules, we’re going to have to deal with state laws that vary in our region,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The focus will remain on a national solution, and Congress is the venue for that option.”

Utah opener ‘a carrot’

Florida kicks off one of the toughest schedules in 2022 with a Sept. 3 visit from reigning Pac-12 champion Utah.

Napier views the matchup as an ideal scenario rather than a daunting task for a rebuilding team with a new coach.

“Having a formidable opponent in the opener is healthy for your team,” he said.

The Gators have dropped one season opener since 1989, a 2017 loss vs. Michigan outside of Dallas. Florida’s last season-opening home loss was to Miami in 1987.

Rather than host a tune-up game, Napier welcomes the challenge from the Utes and veteran coach Kyle Whittingham following a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance.

“As much as you want to think our team is not going to be affected by who they play or where they play, I do think we got a little bit of that human nature in it,” Napier said. “Our staff and team has so much respect for coach Whittingham and that Utah program and the consistency with which they perform.”

The Utes return 13 starters, including eight on offense led by quarterback Cameron Rising. Coming off a 6-7 season, the Gators will have to rise to the occasion.

“It’s healthy for our team to have ... that carrot out there,” Napier said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .