At every San Diego Comic-Con, fans line up in droves to get a seat in Hall H, because they know they’ll get to lay eyes on stuff that nobody else in the world will see — at least not until the movie or show actually comes out. Today’s Warner Bros. panel was no different: The studio gave a private, quick look at the mysterious, demonic villain of Black Adam.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO