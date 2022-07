SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We hope you’re ready for another hot and humid workweek because that is what is on tap for the ArkLaTex once again as we begin to round off the month of July. Highs in the upper-90s, nearing the 100-degree mark are expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Of course, a chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon is there. Lows will continue to be warm and conditions, muggy, upper-70s overnight.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO