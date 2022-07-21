Oregon’s community colleges see falling enrollment but some hope on the horizon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Beginning today, we’re expecting temperatures peaking into the triple digits across much of the state. Summer heat waves can be dangerous, especially for older adults and at-risk communities. But along with the very real health threats (and please: check on your neighbors, or call 2-1-1 if you need help with transportation to a cooling shelter), it’s also just indisputably true that trying to go about your daily business during these scorching summer days isn’t much fun. We live in Oregon, after all; shouldn’t we be floating down a river, or lounging alongside an alpine lake during these hot snaps?

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO