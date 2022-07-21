Oregon’s community colleges see falling enrollment but some hope on the horizon
By Julie Sabatier
opb.org
4 days ago
Community colleges have seen enrollment drop during the pandemic, but these institutions have a key role to play in Oregon’s pandemic recovery. The state is investing $200 million in workforce development...
Lane County nonprofits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing is scheduled to start in July of next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable.
All eyes are on Gabrielle Guedon as she approaches the witness stand at the federal courthouse in Portland. She swears in and sits next to U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta. Lawyers and state officials listen intently as she talks about her experiences finding work as a person with an intellectual disability.
Beginning today, we're expecting temperatures peaking into the triple digits across much of the state. Summer heat waves can be dangerous, especially for older adults and at-risk communities. But along with the very real health threats (and please: check on your neighbors, or call 2-1-1 if you need help with transportation to a cooling shelter), it's also just indisputably true that trying to go about your daily business during these scorching summer days isn't much fun. We live in Oregon, after all; shouldn't we be floating down a river, or lounging alongside an alpine lake during these hot snaps?
A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kimberly Dam usually feels safe working at her coffee shop, Portland Cà Phê, in southeast Portland. But that sense of safety changed in February. "Our door was, I don't know if it was smashed or someone shot a BB gun...
A heat wave is forecasted to bring temperatures in the high 90s to much of the Willamette Valley starting Monday, with some areas potentially reaching 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures won’t offer much respite; they’ll likely dip into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Local health officials...
