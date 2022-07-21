Beautiful Picnic Area Next To Fenney Nature Trail In The Villages

The new Homestead Recreation Center in The Villages offers amazing views of nature, like in this photo taken about an hour before dusk. Thanks to Dennis Tobin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Chris Tuttle opens her home to help cats needing a place to call home until they can be adopted.. Tuttle, of the Village of Hadley, began her journey fostering cats in her home state of Connecticut before she moved to The Villages a decade ago. "I found some feral cats...
A grand opening will take place this week for the new First Responders Recreation Center. The grand opening is set for Wednesday, July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will start the festivities. Memorabilia donated by more than 100 Villagers who served as first responders, including firefighters and law...
That’s right! The People’s Choice Dessert and Summer Drinks Challenge is happening on Saturday, August 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Clermont’s Historic Village. Once again local vendors will be on hand to share their wonderful desserts and drinks with the whole family. After you have had a chance to sample all the delicious treats, you will get to vote for your favorite dessert and for your favorite drink.
Tampa-based Links Golf LLC has just acquired Sugarmill Woods Country Club, Southern Woods Golf Club and Oak Village Bath & Tennis Club from Cabot Citrus Farms of Canada, the new owner of what was World Woods Golf Club in Brooksville. Links Golf is led by Scott Yates, a 30-year PGA...
The "Top Bucket List Experiences" in the world were just ranked by TripAdvisor, and on that list is an excursion located in Florida! There are so many things to do in the Sunshine State, but swimming with manatees is one of the most unique. At Crystal River, just north of...
Villagers and area residents are cheering the opening of a new Dairy Queen as summer heats up. The new restaurant, known for ice cream and blizzards and all sorts of cool treats, opened this week on U.S. 301 at County Road 472 in Oxford. On opening day, a steady stream...
We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.
More than 200 patriotically decorated golf carts made their way from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square on Sunday afternoon in a parade organized by Villagers for Trump. The “Be Sure to Vote” rally was held the day before Sumter County’s deadline to register to vote or update your...
Part of the July 2022 issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Drive along this part of US-19, a stretch of highway in Pasco County that parallels Florida’s Gulf Coast, and you’d be forgiven for not noticing the danger. It looks like a lot of American roads, especially in the South: flat, straight, and wide. Three lanes move in each direction, and extra turn lanes on the right and left bring the total number of lanes to eight or nine at most intersections. The road runs through several cities and places — Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday — but because of all the sprawl, you never really feel like you’ve left town.
I feel I should reply to Ms. Gizzi’s comments about care at The Villages hospital. I recently was taken by ambulance because of a fractured femur and I received excellent care. To be totally objective my experience in the emergency area could have been much better but once that 6-hour wait was over my treatment improved many fold. I had surgery and after a short adjustment time I was discharged and immediately admitted to the Acute Rehab Hospital. The PT and OT I received was administered multiple times each day of my 3-plus week stay. I was also seen by a physician every morning and each Monday I had meeting where I received an evaluation of my progress. I am very satisfied that it went to The Villages hospital and Acute Rehab Hospital.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
There are a few Spanish restaurants in Orlando. When I say Spanish restaurants, I refer to cuisine from Spain. One of my favorites is Paella House on 12701 S John Young Pkwy #117 in Orlando. It is not a stand-alone building, but it still exudes the Spanish vibe like in Spain. The decor is simple, the dining room is clean, and the staff is polite. The atmosphere is pleasant with their Spanish music and sometimes Flamenco too.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Animal shelters across Central Florida have teamed up to plead with the community to adopt homeless animals as shelters face full-capacity during National Adoption Weekend. Currently, Orange County Animal Services has over 600 animals in its care while Seminole County has 345 pets waiting to be...
Sumter County will hold an amnesty day for the collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the county fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471 in Bushnell. The event is free for all Sumter County residents. The following will be accepted at the...
I never thought the day would come when our homestead and way of life would be threatened by big developers and money-hungry land grabbers. We are in a very rural, mostly poor, and forgotten area called Florida Highlands (west of Marion Oaks). It is very rural with long dirt roads lined, mile after mile, with humble homes, horses, barnyard animals, raw land, forest creatures, and beauty. But it is not empty of the living nor is it for the taking – we live here, we own this.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A plastic surgery practice is bringing top medical care to Marion County. This week’s Weekly Buzz features the four physicians who made the Horse Capital of the world their home. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
The American Legion Post 347 on Rolling Acres Road hosted a Food Drive for Local Pantries on Sunday. Locals dropped off bags of donated items in the parking lot to the volunteers where they sorted it out so it can be packed and sent to the pantries. Donations included nonperishable...
Carole passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20th at her home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Tom; her brother Don Muenster and his wife Gail; her three sons, Jeff and his wife Deb, Scott and his girlfriend Trahey, Ken and his wife Megan; her grandchildren, Steven, Emma, Scottie, Keegan and Caroline; and her great grandchildren, Zolan, Alex, and, Belle; and her cat Maddie.
Thelma Hankins, known to all as “Thel”, passed away on June 28th, 2022 at the age of 86 at her home in The Villages, Florida. Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 20, 1936, Thel was pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Thelma Hankins and her brother Harry Hankins Jr. She is survived by her nephew Jerry Hankins and his wife Linda, niece Cynthia Hankins and her husband Nick, great nephew Britt and great niece Cailyn … and Kitty “Wesley” All whom adored Thelma and her whimsical personality. Beyond immediate family, Thel leaves behind her favorite cousins and hundreds of friends, all who will miss her dearly.
