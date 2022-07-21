ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Expressway shootings are down in 2022, compared with last year

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago
I-290 in Chicago Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — After a surge in shootings along Chicago-area expressways last year, Illinois State Police officials say they’ve seen a 36% drop so far in 2022.

There have been 85 Chicago expressway shootings so far this year, compared to 132 at this point last year. This is according to ISP stats that show only one fatal shooting this year.

“We think the trend is headed the right way,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said Thursday.

He partly credits a greater police presence on the expressways, including an extra 110 troopers as part of a special detail in the Chicago District.

Also helping, he said, is the increased use of automated License Plate Readers, which help authorities zero in on vehicles involved in crimes.

The Dan Ryan Expressway continues to see the most shootings, he said. The department is looking to hire 300 more troopers in the next year to address that and other expressways.

