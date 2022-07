Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.

