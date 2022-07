A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday morning after a house trailer slipped off a jack and onto him on Hermon Road in Todd County. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says dispatch received the call that the man was trapped under the house trailer about 11 a.m. and family members and bystanders had lifted the trailer off of the victim before EMS and other first responders arrived.

