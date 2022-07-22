ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are California's Most Romantic Resorts

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other? Look no further than the most romantic resort for couples in the entire state . California is full of romantic destinations, but few things compare to all inclusive drinks at a spa with your plus one at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Golden State .

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , a few of the most romantic resorts in all of California include the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in San Luis Obispo, the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, and the Auberge de Soleil in Napa Valley.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about these romantic destinations :

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort:

"California’s central coast often gets overshadowed by Northern California and Southern California destinations. But the San Luis Obispo area is an amazing couples’ destination. Here you’ll find lots of arts and culture performances, great hikes, and hot springs at the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort."

Omni La Costa Resort:

"This resort is near San Diego and has eight pools, an award-winning spa, and is in close distance to beaches and popular tourist attractions. There are over 600 luxury rooms and suites at this large resort, as well as 17 tennis courts and two championship golf courses that were designed by PGA legends."

Auberge de Soleil:

"Napa Valley is always one of the most popular destinations in California for couples, and a top couples’ resort here is Auberge du Soleil. Here you’ll find 50 guest rooms and suites on 33 acres of oak and olive tree-lined acres and enjoy a sophisticated and elegant stay with your partner."

For more information visit HERE .

