Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker has suggested Cardiff would be a good place to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.The Welsh capital is one of many cities being touted following confirmation on Monday that the United Kingdom will host the event in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.Organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.Baker was part of Bucks Fizz alongside Bobby G, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston when they triumphed at Eurovision in 1981, winning with their song Making Your Mind Up.Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Baker,...

WORLD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO