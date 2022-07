Plunging bitcoin prices have forced Tesla to record a $170 million impairment loss alongside solid second-quarter earnings, which saw a 42% jump in revenue. Tesla spent $1.5 billion to acquire around 43,200 BTC in the first quarter of 2021, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. It went on to sell 10% of its bitcoin for $272 million that same quarter.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO