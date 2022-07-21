ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeweler scammed service members, Connecticut attorney general says

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Connecticut has recouped money from a national retail jeweler on behalf of active duty service members and veterans. Attorney General William Tong said Long Island-based Harris Jewelry set up stores with high markups near military bases to target servicemembers, particularly the young ones. “They hide in the fine print...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

