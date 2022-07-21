Minor set backs aren't stopping Vincennes Main Street Project

(Undated) – The Crawford County Fair kicked off over the weekend. Grandstand events got underway Saturday with the Queen and Little Miss Pageant. Shara Coffman was crowned the new Crawford County Fair Queen in Saturday’s event. The Rabbit and Pig Scramble are set for tonight, with the Truck Pull on Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature Go-Cart Racing. Thursday is night one of two nights of Demo Derbies. Thursday will be the Compact, Pickup, Youth, and Mini-Truck. Friday will feature the Full, Stock, and “Chain and Wire” derby. The grandstand events will wrap up on Saturday, July 30th with Rodeo action. Visit crawfordfair.com for more. The 4-H Auction will be a hybrid live and online event his year. Check the link below to learn more about this year’s auction.
