ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Minor set backs aren't stopping Vincennes Main Street Project

By Nathan Springfield
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Despite some set backs, construction crews are doing what they can to continue working on both Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Main Street Project in Vincennes. Phase 2 is the federal aid funded project that is restoring Main...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

More construction and road closures in the Wabash Valley this week

WABASH VALLEY - You will want to leave extra time for your commute to work this week. That's because there are several ongoing construction projects and more road closures underway in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be working in Little Point just east of Cloverdale...
WABASH, IN
WTHI

Travel Watch issued for Knox County following weekend rain

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are without power and roads are closed after a weekend storm dumped up to six inches of rain on parts of Knox County. A Travel Watch is now in effect. This means travel should be limited to emergencies and driving to and from work.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Chamber to celebrate Southern Indiana Butcher Supply

The Dubois County Chamber will celebrate the new ownership and business changes for Southern Indiana Butcher Supply with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The public is invited to take part in the celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the business location in Ferdinand at 131 East 10th Street.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Sullivan City Pool makes its long-awaited return

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool officially opened up to the community on Saturday. The Sullivan City Pool has many new features since it was last open to the public in 2017. Features include sun decks, rock walls, and much more. This project was made possible by READI Grant funds as well as […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to motorcycle on fire downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fire near the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science earlier this afternoon. Dispatch tells us fire officials responded to the area for a motorcycle that caught on fire. An Eyewitness News crew near the scene captured an image of first responders after the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Sewers#Urban Construction#The Main Street Project#At T
wtyefm.com

Crawford County Has a New Queen

(Undated) – The Crawford County Fair kicked off over the weekend. Grandstand events got underway Saturday with the Queen and Little Miss Pageant. Shara Coffman was crowned the new Crawford County Fair Queen in Saturday’s event. The Rabbit and Pig Scramble are set for tonight, with the Truck Pull on Tuesday, and Wednesday will feature Go-Cart Racing. Thursday is night one of two nights of Demo Derbies. Thursday will be the Compact, Pickup, Youth, and Mini-Truck. Friday will feature the Full, Stock, and “Chain and Wire” derby. The grandstand events will wrap up on Saturday, July 30th with Rodeo action. Visit crawfordfair.com for more. The 4-H Auction will be a hybrid live and online event his year. Check the link below to learn more about this year’s auction.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
buildingindiana.com

Crane Army Ammunition Activity Employees Train in Indiana

Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CRANE, IN
witzamfm.com

Road closure planned for State Road 62

WARRICK/SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 in Warrick and Spencer counties. Beginning on or around Monday, July 25, SR 62 will be closed, beginning near Dale, for seal coat operations. Crews will begin work near US 231. As operations continue crews will move west on SR 62 towards the outskirts of Boonville. Seal coat operations will finish near Maxville Road. Work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
SPENCER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
KFVS12

Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again. A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media. This time, it’s a camper. A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Solar panel farm planned for Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Dubois County Free Press, a 1,200 acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 mega-watts of electricity is being planned for the Duff-Patoka township area. The project is being constructed by a company out of Houston, Texas that operates...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In Wayne County

The following information is being released by ISP District 19:. Intersection of US Route 45 and 2200 North, Wayne County. July 22, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Unit 2- 2020 Gray Volvo Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Olivia Flexter, 22-year-old female from Clay City, IL – Flown to a...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Shooter opens fire at home on Evans Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say someone shot at an Evansville home overnight, leaving damage inside the residence. Friday morning, officers were dispatched to a home on Evans Avenue for a criminal mischief report. The victim reportedly told police that their residence had been shot several times overnight.
99.5 WKDQ

Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy