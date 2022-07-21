Garrett Foster Keating

ROXIE – Services for Joseph Claude Barre, Jr., 74, of Natchez who died Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Natchez will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Cranfield Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of...
Graveside services for Viva Gene Clark Tumminello, 93, of Ferriday, LA who died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Ferriday were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and Father David O’Connor officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral...
FERRIDAY – David Stephens, 86, of Vidalia, LA passed away on July 22, 2022, at Trinity Hospital in Ferriday, LA. He was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Hattiesburg, MS to Monroe T. Stephens and Jo Annie Sapp Stephens. David was retired from Winn-Dixie, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and former owner of 84 Quick Stop, Ferriday, LA.
A Natchez-based flatbed trucking operation opened for business in 1992. Thirty years and 700 18-wheelers later, the industry is still rolling. Jordan Carriers hosted its 30th-anniversary celebration with industry partners throughout the region on Saturday, July 16, at Stanton Hall. This milestone comes just as the company prepares for yet...
Thursday night was an exciting night as we shared news of the Natchez Renewal and how, like the river, our Natchez Current is strong, steadily moving forward, together toward a common goal. As has been reported, the atmosphere was “festive and grateful”. And we have good reason to celebrate: record...
JONESVILLE, La. — Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for any information that could lead them to the identity of a female body found in Black River in Jonesville, Louisiana, South of the Black River bridge. The unidentified woman was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type...
Welfare concern/check on South Canal Street. Traffic stop on Orleans Street. Disturbance on Lewis Drive. Hit and run on Millette Street. Accident on Devereux Drive. Gas drive-off on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard. Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road. Reports...
NATCHEZ — A new business has turned bicycling in Downtown Natchez into a social affair with a unique vehicle powered by the feet of up to 14 passengers. Travis Isaac and his wife Keviana purchased the first “Natchez Pedal Cruzer,” a fancy new attraction with 10 seats with bike pedals, two seats without bike pedals, a comfortable rear bench for an additional two people, a long table with cupholders and built-in speakers to set the mood as their customers cruise through town.
At the Natchez-Adams County Educational DevelopmentFoundation, we were so encouraged to read Mayor Gibson’s Senior Address to the combined graduating Class of 2022! What amazing progress exemplified in our city’s youth! God is answering our prayers to bring His people together – truly a “Natchez United.” Such unity may be the.
Kedra and Lamonte Mack of Natchez, MS announce the engagement of their daughter, Lakea “KeeKee” Mack to Stephan Patterson, son of Cyllanna and Randy Patterson of Atlanta, GA. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Dacula High School in Dacula, GA and a graduate of Georgia Gwinnett College in...
NATCHEZ — Former Natchez High School graduate and active Third Class Petty Officer Herbert Steadman competed under the lights against a backdrop of Minions in an American Ninja Warrior episode that aired on June 27. He is now back overseas on deployment with the Navy. Steadman actually ran the...
NATCHEZ — The Sugar and Spice Sparkle Bar on Wheels is meant to delight little girls. Zadier Thomas, the owner and founder, with help from Natchez High School student Harmonie Washington, hosts workshops and parties for elementary and junior-high school aged girls in the converted bus. Thomas said the...
NATCHEZ — The United States Golf Association will play host to a USGA Senior Qualifier next Monday at Beau Pré Country Club with tee times starting at 8 a.m. Among the nearly 20 golfers competing in this tournament are Bill Byrne and Greg Brooking, both from Natchez. Byrne said that he thinks there will be 18 players from three different states competing for just one spot.
