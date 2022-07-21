Garrett Foster Keating

NATCHEZ — A new business has turned bicycling in Downtown Natchez into a social affair with a unique vehicle powered by the feet of up to 14 passengers. Travis Isaac and his wife Keviana purchased the first “Natchez Pedal Cruzer,” a fancy new attraction with 10 seats with bike pedals, two seats without bike pedals, a comfortable rear bench for an additional two people, a long table with cupholders and built-in speakers to set the mood as their customers cruise through town.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO