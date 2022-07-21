Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Building community through basketball

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Gateway Region YMCA has many reasons to celebrate. The organization is marking the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. And there’s more. The news comes as the Y prepares to launch adaptive sports leagues for basketball and baseball. On this week’s...
ST. LOUIS – Seventh-degree blackbelt, Ali Moseia continued his series of the economy of motion. Monday, he taught Chelsea the slip and return boxing punches. He also went over a block that can be used in any situation- it’s called the universal block. Plus, don’t miss out on the Mind, Body, Soul Defense Summer Camp.
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sat down with Cardinals team president Bill DeWitt III. They talked about the club’s plan for the second half of the season and ownership’s commitment to another run in the playoffs in 2022.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – New pencils, a backpack, and a pair of tennis shoes can get kids pumped for a new school year.It’s why the National Council of Jewish Women’s Back to School Store aims to provide children of lesser means the tools they need for their return to the classroom.
ST. LOUIS – It’s a busy and exciting time at all the Confluence Academies. Now is the time to look, log on, and love the curriculums Confluence Academies offer to match each child to their learning style. There are five unique schools that work to strengthen a love of learning and to make it fun for students.
ST. LOUIS – New a new style, color do-over, or refresh, the Fuzion Salon & Spa in has you covered in style. This full-service salon is the place to talk about the look you want or a place to get ideas for a new summer style. There are back-to-school specials and don’t forget to book your appointment ahead of time for homecoming hair and makeup.
ST. LOUIS – Tony and Jessica Nguyen are two talented chefs. They have worked all over the country in the best kitchens. They’ve even cooked for celebrities like Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and DJ Khaled. Hear the reason behind coming back to St. Louis to open a new...
Up, up, and away! Come to the 50th Great Forest Park Balloon Race sponsored by yours truly, Fox 2 and News 11! We love this St. Louis tradition! You won’t want to miss the balloon glow at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park. Then the next afternoon they are off as the Great Forest Park Balloon Race begins. We have all the fun and details you need to plan your weekend of fun!
Despite some of the region picking up a few inches of rain last night, it hasn’t been area-wide. Farmers in St. Peters are dealing with the struggles of the dry weather but remain hopeful when they look at this week’s forecast.
ST. LOUIS – Some showers and storms will be around Monday morning and will continue to stay with us throughout the day. High temperatures are in the low 80s and it’s going to be an active week. Showers and storms are expected most of the week, but there...
ST. LOUIS – No more frustration or glued fingers when you learn how to apply eye-lash extensions. Owner of Adore My Lashes Awstyn Cochran, stopped by to demonstrate her training course being offered now. Sign up ahead of time and get eye-dropping, beautiful lashes.
–How does Darth Vader like his toast? A: On the dark side. That’s a joke of the day seen in Maplewood. In March 2020, when in-person school ended due to the pandemic, Maplewood couple Shelly Strickfaden and Joe Simonis began clipping a joke to a lawn chair in their front yard at the corner of Marshall and Myrtle avenues.
MOSCOW MILLS — Lance M. Bush began playing cello at age 8. He was an all-state wrestler at Hazelwood East High School and a walk-on with the Oklahoma State University football team. His life had been notable, for the good, for years. But nine days ago, Bush’s epitaph morphed...
A whole generation of St. Louis residents grew up with Randi Naughton. But now, the veteran journalist announced her retirement from KTVI after a three-decade-long career. Randi Naughton gets to spend more time with her family after leaving KTVI. And she’s been treating her longtime followers and viewers with tidbits about her personal life before signing off. Naughton is one of the most inspirational journalists in the field, and her background is impressive. So we reveal details about this veteran news anchor in this Randi Naughton wiki.
What do you look forward to most with the return of the XFL to the St. Louis area?. Balir’s Social Second: What do you look forward to …. Cleanup plans for Washington County’s lead-tainted …. St. Louis Machinists union members vote to strike …. XFL says St. Louis...
Inked Beauty Bar in St. Louis’ midtown offers services that may defy what your elders think of as tattooing. Emily Thomas, the salon’s owner and master permanent makeup artist, says permanent makeup has evolved and has the potential to enhance one’s natural appearance. “The brows are the...
ST. LOUIS – It’s eye candy for the foodie. Wait until you gaze upon the creations made by Chelsea Foulk, the creator, and founder of Across the Board 314. She made the most beautiful charcuterie boards that really make you feel like they should not be disturbed. Okay...
If you had outdoor plans for this weekend, you might want to reconsider. The latest local weather reports are saying that the St. Louis area will be dealing with excessive heat all weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today and tomorrow. Sunday might be just as hot, too, but local meteorologists aren’t quite sure yet what the day will bring.
