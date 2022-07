Carlos Sainz has defended Ferrari's strategic decisions after a controversial call over a late pit stop saw him lose out on a potential podium finish at the French Grand Prix. The Spaniard started Sunday's race from the back row of the grid after taking on new engine parts, but came through the field to move into contention for a top-three finish in the closing stages, but came in for a late stop before eventually finishing fifth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO