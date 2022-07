IMPERIAL — A $2.05 million construction contract to widen the heavily used two-lane La Brucherie Road to four lanes was approved by the Imperial City Council recently. During its meeting on July 20, the council accepted a bid from Rove Engineering Inc. to widen La Brucherie from Aten Boulevard and Treshill Road, creating two lanes in each direction to improve the rutted road and ease some of the congestion created by several hundred homes in the southwest end of the city.

