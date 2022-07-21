What’s the Future Hold For Missoula’s Sleepy Inn?

Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO