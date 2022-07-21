What’s the Future Hold For Missoula’s Sleepy Inn?

The Sleepy Inn Motel, purchased by the city in 2020 to help provide non-congregate shelter for homeless persons suffering from COVID-19, is now vacant and awaiting redevelopment. The Missoula City Council held a meeting on Wednesday to hear options on the future of the Sleepy Inn. Annette Marchesseault, Project...
On June 30, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was assisting Missoula Parks and Recreation with park cleanup and illegal campsite removal. The officer noticed a fortified camp near the California Street Foot Bridge. The officer confirmed that the person living under the bridge was 32-year-old Erica Winter. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
When it comes to websites and roads, the words "Under Construction" are usually annoying. But when it's "Missoula Under Construction," and it means your kids can take the controls of some heavy machinery (don't worry, we mean supervised), that can only be great! And even greater? The Missoula Food Bank could win the day because of your generosity.
Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
We are gearing up for a celebration of all things beer. Bayern Brewing is putting on a BIG party to celebrate 35 years in business. 35 years of bringing happiness to Montana, 16 ounces at a time. Bayern Brewing has been in business since 1987. Making Bayern the oldest operating...
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
One gauge of how deeply inflation is affecting our community is a startling statistic from the Missoula Food Bank. KGVO News reached out to Kelli Hess, Interim Co-Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank on Friday and received some startling, though not unexpected news. Due to stress in the economy, more and more families are leaning on the Food Bank than ever before.
The recent July City Club presentation was all about the future of Marshall Mountain and how the community will be able to access the area for recreation and educational programs. Those presenting at the meeting included Rick Wishcamper, Owner of Izzy Dog LLC and the Marshall Mountain area; Morgan Valliant,...
The Polecat Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres. According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, their crews along with DNRC crews were on the fire over Saturday night to mop up the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is reported to be leading to a malfunction...
If you've ever tried to find an apartment in the City Of Missoula, you might best describe that experience as "playing whack-a-mole without a mallet" (or something) In July of 2022, we noticed this new building, and asked you what you thought it was:. We were hoping it was a...
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Polecat fire has burned approximately 345 acres near the Wye, west of Missoula on Saturday evening. Frenchtown Rural Fire District responded to a call of multiple fires in the Indreland Road and Tucker Lane area at 5:05 p.m. Frenchtown Rural Fire District Public Information Officer...
Troy Downing is Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner, and both those jobs keep him on the road throughout the state. Downing was in Missoula on Tuesday and was able to spend an hour answering questions from KGVO listeners on Talk Back. After describing the devastation caused by the...
The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
On July 23, 2022, at the Missoula Fair Grounds, volunteers will transform the ice rinks into an agricultural exhibit space. Campbell Barrett is the MSU Extension Agent for the 4-H Program in Missoula County. He said this shift from ice to a livestock barn is something they have to do every year for Fair Week.
After two long COVID years, the iconic Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium has returned to the International Heart Institute within Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The 30th symposium, which began on Thursday and ends on Friday, has brought together many talented physicians and surgeons from around the country to learn about new lifesaving techniques.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America made its first stop in Montana on Friday. The Bitterroot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the mobile exhibit and a Vietnam veterans ceremony at the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History at Fort Missoula. When the exhibit pulls into...
