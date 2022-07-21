ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Mountain lion confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks in northwest Lincoln

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — A mountain lion sighting in northwest Lincoln has been confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The office received video footage of a mountain lion on a...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man’s body was found floating in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Terry Wagner said two men reported seeing a boat drifting across the lake Saturday afternoon. The men towed the boat to the marina and contacted Lincoln Police.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Parks, NE
City
Wahoo, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Lincoln, NE
Pets & Animals
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground murder?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Kathmandu Momo Station

OMAHA, Neb. — Kathmandu Momo Station opened its second location in Blackstone, serving up Momos. Momos are a Himalayan dumpling filled with a chicken and a blend of Nepali spices, then drenched in a family recipe sauce ranging from mild to Sherpa. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jonah Gilmore sat down...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage captured Wednesday in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood. This video, recorded by Koby Pirnie’s home security camera, shows a mountain lion trotting through his backyard around 4 a.m. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Nebraska Game#Parks Commission
desmoinesparent.com

5 Family-Friendly Things To Do in Ashland, Nebraska

5 Family-Friendly Things To Do in Ashland, Nebraska. Jump in the car and head west over the Missouri River to a little town called, Ashland, Nebraska. Ashland has been listed as one of the best small towns to visit and I could not agree more! Sometimes the best places for a family road trip is a small Midwest town. Ashland offers a lot of opportunities for adventure, education, shopping, eating, and much more. The Ashland area offers great family fun all year round. Plan a long weekend getaway and make sure you cross off these 5 Family-Friendly Things to do in Ashland, Nebraska.
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's tiny homes hit the road

OMAHA, Neb. — Five tiny houses are on their way to 16th and Clark in Omaha after college students spent a year building them. It's a collaborative project between Metro, The Sienna Francis House, the City of Omaha and others to create affordable housing for the homeless who are transitioning from the shelter.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
knopnews2.com

Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) - A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa.
MAQUOKETA, IA
1011now.com

Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The life of a 9-year-old Brainard boy is being honored by one of his favorite things, trucks. Earlier this year, trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City for Kroy Vandenberg’s funeral, and next weekend they’re coming out again to carry on Kroy’s legacy.
BRAINARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Filming notice for downtown Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - A portion of Central Avenue is barricaded off this morning for filming of the movie Snack Shack. A filming notice posted downtown says cars representing the 1991 time frame will be parked downtown. Downtown customers and employees are asked to park modern cars away from side streets,...
KETV.com

Nebraska football picked to finish fifth in Big Ten West in preseason poll

Nebraska was picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten West in the conference's annual preseason media poll, released Monday by cleveland.com. The writers picked Wisconsin to finish first, receiving 31 first-place votes and 246 points total. Iowa was picked the finish second, with 3 first-place votes and 198 points.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy