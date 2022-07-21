Initial investigation details released on the Amtrak derailment in Mendon
By Elise Person
ktvo.com
4 days ago
Federal investigators released initial investigation details showing an estimated $4 million in damages was caused when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Mendon on June 27. A report released by The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded there was an estimated $4 million in damages created when an Amtrak...
While the cost of a school bus that runs on gasoline may be cheaper up front, Knox County R-1 Schools Superintendent Andy Turgeon is already seeing returns on his investments. The school district owns three fully electric buses, gaining ownership of the first one in February 2021. Since ownership, Turgeon...
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Court documents reveal a gruesome chain of events in the July 5, 2022, murder of a Kirksville man. On July 10, multiple law enforcement agencies discovered human remains belonging to Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. On Friday, Jesse Darrell Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, was charged...
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The man who was the subject of Kirksville standoff Friday afternoon now faces three charges. Patrick Lee Myres, 52, of Kirksville, was charged over the weekend with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Kirksville police were...
Zada (Stanley) Hamilton, 86, of Amarillo, Texas passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Zada was born August 26, 1935, in Kirksville, Missouri the daughter of Harry C. and Virginia (Netterfield) Stanley. She was the sixth born of eleven children. She was united in marriage to Lester L. Lindquist on April 29, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri. They made their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico until they moved to Saudi Arabia in 1967.
Lawrence (Larry) Attebery (80) passed away peacefully on the morning of July 16, 2022 at his Spring Lake home near Kirksville, MO. Larry was born December 31, 1941 to Dr. Chester Louis and Luella (Hardy) Attebery. He loved the years growing up and attending school in Kirksville and graduating with the Class of 59. He went on to attend the University of Missouri and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree in 1963.
Curtis was born June 21, 1962 in Kirksville, Missouri to Clifford and Kay (Ray) Hays. He died suddenly at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He lived in Kirksville until May of 1970 when he moved to Grain Valley, Missouri with his family. He graduated from Grain Valley High School in 1980. He was a deck builder in Kansas City and owned his own business before retiring in 2015 and moving back to the Kirksville area. Curtis loved all animals (especially his cats), music, cards, and having a good time.
Sheila Martin age, 57 of Novinger, MO entered Heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She knew God had a place for her. Sheila was born on March 24, 1965, to Owen and Helen (Brookbank) Ledford in Kirksville, MO. She was raised in the Novinger area and attended the local schools graduating from Novinger High School. Sheila was united in marriage to Loren Martin on August 20, 1983, at the Stahl Church in Green Castle, MO. Sheila lived in the Novinger and Green Castle area her entire life. She worked various jobs but loved being a wife and mother the most. Sheila and Loren enjoyed their family’s travels, especially to Davenport, IA and Branson, MO. Music was a large part of their lives together; she played the piano, dulcimer, banjo, accordion, organ and spoons. She enjoyed her many friends, gardening, birds, wildlife and her flowers. Sheila also loved genealogy, keeping memories with photos and talking to her friends and family on the phone.
Comments / 0