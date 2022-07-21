Initial investigation details released on the Amtrak derailment in Mendon

Sheila Martin age, 57 of Novinger, MO entered Heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She knew God had a place for her. Sheila was born on March 24, 1965, to Owen and Helen (Brookbank) Ledford in Kirksville, MO. She was raised in the Novinger area and attended the local schools graduating from Novinger High School. Sheila was united in marriage to Loren Martin on August 20, 1983, at the Stahl Church in Green Castle, MO. Sheila lived in the Novinger and Green Castle area her entire life. She worked various jobs but loved being a wife and mother the most. Sheila and Loren enjoyed their family’s travels, especially to Davenport, IA and Branson, MO. Music was a large part of their lives together; she played the piano, dulcimer, banjo, accordion, organ and spoons. She enjoyed her many friends, gardening, birds, wildlife and her flowers. Sheila also loved genealogy, keeping memories with photos and talking to her friends and family on the phone.

