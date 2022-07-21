ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: RB Leipzig Close To Signing Manchester City Target David Raum

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

RB Leipzig are now closing in on the transfer of Manchester City target David Raum. City have Raum on a list alongside Borna Sosa and main target Marc Cucurella, but RB Leipzig look to have swooped in and signed the player in a deal that has come out of nowhere.

The move will be a permanent move, with Raum moving from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig.

David Raum is moving to RB Leipzig.

IMAGO / Mika Volkmann

According to Fabrizio Romano , RB Leipzig are very close to signing Manchester City target David Raum on a permanent deal. Raum was a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United, but now looks to have sealed his faith with a move to Leipzig.

The negotiations are advanced, and Romano predicts there will be a "Here We Go!", very soon.

Many clubs wanted Raum, but the German international is set to stay in Germany and play his football with Leizpig next season.

Raum was on Manchester City's list, but links with Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart have intensified in recent days. Perhaps City knew about this deal already, and decided to have Sosa as a back up to Cucurella instead.

City had a bid of £30million rejected for Marc Cucurella this morning, with Brighton holding out for £50million or more.

Alex Grimaldo from Benfica has been named as another alternative for City, but Cucurella remains Pep Guardiola's number one target and has been since day one.

Personal terms have been agreed according to Fabizio Romano, and now it's up to the two clubs to see if they can come to some sort of an agreement on the player.

But it is RB Leipzig David Raum looks to have chosen.

